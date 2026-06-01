Punjab New Market Timings Notification for June 2026

LAHORE – Punjab government revised early market timing restrictions under its energy conservation policy, forcing shops and commercial centers to shut down by 8:00 PM from June 2 onward.

The sudden rollback of extended Eid timings has left traders and shopkeepers worried about declining sales, shortened business hours, and mounting operational pressure, especially at a time when inflation and weak purchasing power are already affecting demand.

No. SO(I&C-I) 5-13/2026. In continuation of this department’s earlier notification of Even No. dated 10-03-26 (Copy Enclosed), the Competent Authority has been pleased to direct the implementation of following austerity measures, in addition to the measures already in place with immediate effect and till further orders:

All the Shops, Markets and Shopping Malls shall be closed at 08:00 PM throughout the week (including Saturday and Sunday) except following sectors: Pharmacies / Medical Stores, Medical Supply Stores, Medical Laboratories and Hospitals;

Petrol Pumps and CNG Stations, and

Tandoors, Bakeries and Milk / Dairy Shops. All Hotels, Restaurants and Food Outlets shall be closed at 10:00 PM (there shall be no restriction on takeaway and home delivery services). All Marriage Halls, Banquets and Marriage Functions shall be closed by 10:00 PM (this includes marriage functions at residences and farm houses).

Business owners argue that the timing restrictions will reduce evening footfall, traditionally one of the most profitable periods for retail and food businesses. Many fear that early closures could directly translate into reduced daily revenue, job pressure, and increased financial strain on small and medium enterprises.

The government, however, maintains that the move is necessary to control electricity consumption and manage rising energy demand. Officials have warned that enforcement will be strict, with monitoring teams expected to ensure compliance across commercial hubs.

The situation is not limited to Punjab alone. In Islamabad, authorities have also withdrawn the temporary extension, reinstating the 8:00 PM closing rule for markets and shopping centers in the federal capital, further tightening conditions for traders.

Earlier, businesses had been given temporary relief during the Eid period following repeated requests from trade bodies. That short-lived flexibility has now officially ended, returning the country to its earlier energy-saving framework.