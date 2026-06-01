US, Iran exchange airstrikes amid efforts for peace deal

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated on Monday as both sides exchanged strikes amid ongoing regional unrest, even as diplomatic signals suggested possible negotiations ahead.

US President Donald Trump said Iran was interested in reaching an agreement with Washington, describing any potential deal as beneficial for the United States and its allies.

In a post on his social media platform, he stated that Iran “really wants to make a deal” and added that the outcome would be favorable for all parties involved.

Meanwhile, reports from the region indicated heightened military activity. Kuwait’s air defences intercepted missile and drone attacks as sirens were heard across the country, according to the state news agency KUNA, which did not provide further details.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its aerospace forces targeted an air base allegedly used in a US operation linked to an attack on a telecoms tower on Sirik Island, though it did not specify the location of the base.

In response, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it carried out self-defence strikes over the weekend targeting Iranian radar systems and command-and-control facilities for drones in Goruk and Qeshm Island. The strikes followed what Washington described as aggressive Iranian actions, including the downing of a US MQ-1 drone operating over international waters.

CENTCOM said US fighter aircraft destroyed Iranian air defence systems, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones it claimed posed threats to maritime traffic in the region. It added that no US personnel were injured and that operations would continue to protect American assets during the ongoing ceasefire.

The latest exchanges come amid fragile tensions in the region, where military incidents continue alongside diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation.