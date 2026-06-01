Karachi electricity loadsheeding disrupts electric bus service

KARACHI – Unannounced electricity loadshedding in Karachi has partially disrupted the city’s electric bus service, while residents across multiple areas continue to suffer prolonged power outages.

According to the management of the Peoples Bus Service, power supply at the Mehran Depot has been suspended for the past three days. As a result, hybrid buses have been temporarily deployed instead of electric vehicles on affected routes.

The administration said EV1 operates from Malir Cantt to Sea View, EV3 runs from Malir Cantt to Numaish, while the R1 Pink Bus operates from Khokhrapar to Dockyard.

These three routes are part of the electric bus network based at the Mehran Depot. Officials warned that if electricity is not restored, they may be forced to suspend these routes.

Meanwhile, residents in Karachi are facing severe difficulties due to extended load shedding, with outages in some areas reportedly exceeding 12 hours. Several neighborhoods, including Orangi Town, Korangi, Lyari, Mauripur, Lines Area, Qayyumabad, Malir, Manghopir, Keamari, Surjani, and New Karachi, have been affected.

Citizens in areas such as Soldier Bazaar, Hawksbay Road, and Gulshan-e-Maymar also reported frequent power disruptions, while Malir and Landhi have experienced repeated long outages. Protests have been reported in multiple localities, including Orangi Town, against the prolonged and unannounced power cuts.

Some residents claimed electricity has been unavailable for two to three days in parts of Orangi and Baldia Town, demanding an immediate end to unscheduled load shedding.

On the other hand, K-Electric has denied claims of extended outages exceeding 10 hours, stating that power interruptions occur due to non-payment of bills.