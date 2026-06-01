Islamabad restores early market closure rule amid energy conservation drive

ISLAMABAD – The District Administration Islamabad has introduced revised operating hours for businesses and public venues as part of ongoing austerity measures, with the new regulations taking effect from June 1, 2026.

Under the updated schedule, markets, retail shops, and shopping malls are required to close by 8:00 PM. Restaurants, grocery stores, bakeries, and other food-related businesses will be allowed to remain open until 10:00 PM.

The new rules also apply to marriage halls, marquees, and other event venues, which must end operations by 10:00 PM.

Authorities have exempted a number of essential and specialized services from the restrictions. Pharmacies, hospitals, petrol pumps, and dairy shops will continue operating under their usual schedules. Sports facilities, call centers, and IT companies serving international clients have also been excluded from the revised timings.

Officials said the measures are being implemented under the government’s ongoing austerity framework while ensuring uninterrupted access to essential services and key sectors of the economy.