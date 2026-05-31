Trump walking Two Lines, saying Iran Deal is near, but War Option still Active

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump appears to be navigating a delicate and shifting path in its Iran policy, projecting confidence that a “very good deal” is within reach, while simultaneously keeping the threat of military action firmly in play.

In recent remarks and negotiations, Washington signaled both urgency for a diplomatic breakthrough and readiness for escalation if talks collapse, creating an atmosphere where peace and pressure are unfolding side by side.

In his latest interview, POTUS portrayed potential agreement as a major diplomatic breakthrough but stressed that Washington is pushing for tougher conditions in the final framework. White House demanded revisions to an earlier draft agreement focused on ending tensions in the Middle East, with particular emphasis on stricter controls over Iran’s nuclear materials.

Officials familiar with the talks revealed that the updated proposal has already been sent back to Tehran for review, although no clear timeline has been set for a final decision. Trump also launched a fresh attack on what he called the “fake news media,” accusing journalists of downplaying US successes.

“You have a big win in a battle, and they say you lost… it’s just a terrible thing for our country,” he said, adding that negative coverage can even serve Iran’s interests.

The negotiations are taking place against the backdrop of continued US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which reportedly began on February 28, escalating regional tensions.

Analysts believe Trump’s revised conditions could delay progress for several more days as both sides evaluate whether the updated framework can lead to a formal agreement aimed at ending the conflict.