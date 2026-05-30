Arafat Minhas carves name into History Books with 5-wicket haul in Australia ODI

RAWALPINDI – May 30 will be remembered in Pakistan cricket history as young pacer Arafat Minhas delivered dream ODI debut against Australia, shwoing a spellbinding performance.

The 21-year-old sensation ripped through Australia’s batting lineup with extraordinary control and composure, finishing with jaw-dropping figures of 5 wickets for just 32 runs in 10 overs. With this, Minhas became the first Pakistani bowler ever to take a five-wicket haul on ODI debut, announcing himself on the international stage in unforgettable fashion.

Australia were left stunned as their top and middle order crumbled one after another. Minhas claimed the prized wickets of Captain Josh Inglis, Matthew Short, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green and Nathan Ellis.

His relentless accuracy and ability to extract pressure turned the match sharply in Pakistan’s favor, as Australia were eventually bowled out for 200 runs in the 45th over, setting Pakistan a target of 201.

Arafat surpassed the previous best ODI debut bowling figures for Pakistan, overtaking Zakir Khan, who had taken 4 for 19 against New Zealand in 1984.

Other legendary debut spells in Pakistan’s ODI history now stand behind him:

Abdul Qadir — 4 for 21 vs New Zealand (1983)

Sarfraz Nawaz — 4 for 46 vs New Zealand (1973)

Abrar Ahmed — 4 for 33 vs Zimbabwe (2024)

A visibly emotional Minhas said he was thrilled with his dream start, crediting his preparation and hard work for the conditions. He promised to maintain consistency and continue delivering match-winning performances for Pakistan.