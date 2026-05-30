HEC Online Degree Verification System faces backlash amid Bugs, Broken Workflow

ISLAMABAD – Higher Education Commission HEC’s new online degree verification system was designed to make the process faster and paperless, but it is facing criticism from applicants due to delays, technical glitches, and unclear case handling.

Many users report confusion in tracking applications and issues completing the final verification step, turning the intended streamlined system into a frustrating experience. The online system, which allows users to submit applications and pay fees without visiting physical offices, is now being widely criticized for failing to deliver on its core objectives.

One of the most controversial issues is the system’s erratic cross-city routing mechanism. Applicants report that their cases are assigned to verification officers in completely unrelated cities. Applications submitted in Karachi are being routed to officers in Lahore or Peshawar, while cases from Lahore and Peshawar are landing in Karachi or Quetta.

This random distribution sparked confusion and inefficiency, as officers are forced to coordinate with universities outside their regions, significantly slowing down verification. Even more concerning for applicants is the complete lack of transparency—there is no way to know which officer is handling a case or where the application is currently being processed.

Adding to frustration, users say that even when their applications reach the final stage successfully, technical glitches in the system block them from generating, downloading, or printing their attested documents. Many describe the platform as unstable, with critical errors occurring after completion, leaving verified applicants stuck without usable certificates.

Another major criticism is the removal of the urgent processing facility, which previously allowed applicants to pay extra for expedited attestation. This option was especially important for individuals applying for jobs, higher education admissions, or immigration deadlines. Its absence has left applicants with no recourse for fast-tracked verification.

Applicants are demanding immediate system fixes, a transparent case-tracking feature, and the reinstatement of emergency processing options. However, HEC officials have largely defended the platform, with HEC Director General (Attestation) Hazrat Bilal reiterating that the digital system was designed to streamline operations, improve convenience, reduce paperwork, and modernize the process.

Despite these assurances, on-the-ground experiences suggest a widening gap between the system’s promised efficiency and its current performance—fueling growing frustration among applicants across the country.