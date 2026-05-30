Pakistani youth leader Fahad Shahbaz named to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026 list

LAHORE – Pakistani lawyer and youth advocate Fahad Shahbaz has been named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026 list in the Social Impact category, earning recognition for his work in youth engagement, governance and public policy.

Shahbaz, who founded the Youth General Assembly (YGA) in 2015 at the age of 18, was selected among 300 young leaders recognised annually by Forbes across the Asia-Pacific region.

The YGA, which began as a platform aimed at increasing youth participation in policymaking, has grown into a national forum modelled on Pakistan’s National Assembly and the United Kingdom’s Parliament. The organisation brings together 96 young representatives each year to debate public policy issues and formulate recommendations for government institutions.

In addition to his work with the YGA, Shahbaz serves as managing partner at Rehnuma Law, where he advises government bodies and senior officials on legal, legislative and policy matters. His work focuses on legal reform, governance and institutional development.

He holds a Master of Laws (LL.M.) degree and has pursued studies at the Hague Academy of International Law, the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge.

Shahbaz currently serves as focal person at the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, where he works on initiatives related to youth empowerment and public-sector innovation.

A recipient of the Diana Award, he has represented Pakistan at a number of international forums, including the United Nations, World Economic Forum, Commonwealth, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS platforms.

According to information shared by his organisation, Shahbaz is believed to be the first Pakistani to have received both the Diana Award and a place on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list.

Speaking on the recognition, Shahbaz said the achievement reflected the potential of Pakistani youth to contribute to public service, policy and social impact at the national and international levels.

Forbes publishes its 30 Under 30 Asia list annually, recognising young entrepreneurs, innovators and changemakers from across the region.