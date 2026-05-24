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Noman Khan defeats Indian opponent to clinch Asian Junior U-17 Squash title

By Web Desk
8:34 pm | May 24, 2026
Noman Khan Defeats Indian Opponent To Clinch Asian Junior U 17 Squash Title

Pakistan’s Noman Khan defeated his Indian rival to become the Asian Junior Under-17 Squash Champion, while Ahmed Rayan Khalil won the Asian Junior Under-15 title.

In the girls’ Under-15 final, Mahnoor Ali finished as runner-up and secured the silver medal. Pakistan delivered an impressive overall performance at the 33rd Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship 2026, winning a total of two gold, one silver, and three bronze medals.

According to reports, in the boys’ Under-17 final held in Panzhihua, China, Noman Khan defeated India’s fifth-seeded Shivan Aggarwal 3-1 after a 40-minute contest to claim the gold medal.

In the boys’ Under-15 final, top seed Ahmed Rayan Khalil comfortably beat Malaysia’s Dhoran Ruthi Ran 3-0 in just 29 minutes to lift the Asian Junior title.

In the girls’ Under-15 final, fourth seed Mahnoor Ali lost to top-seeded China’s Zi Yuan in straight sets (3-0) in a 23-minute match, settling for the silver medal. She had previously won silver in the Under-13 category at last year’s championship.

Overall, Pakistan secured five medals at the championship, including two gold, one silver, and three bronze. Sohaib Adnan reached the semi-finals in the boys’ Under-15 category to win a bronze medal, while Muhammad Umair Arif also secured bronze after reaching the semi-finals.

The team was managed by Group Captain (R) Irfan Asghar, while former world player Faheem Gul served as head coach.

 

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