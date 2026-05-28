Cooper Connolly replaces Mitchell Marsh for Pakistan ODIs

Australia have named Cooper Connolly in their squad for the ODI series against Pakistan national cricket team after captain Mitchell Marsh was ruled out due to injury.

According to Australian media reports, Cooper Connolly has been added to the squad as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh, who has withdrawn because of an ankle injury.

Marsh’s absence has also led to Josh Inglis being appointed as captain for the ODI series.

The first ODI between Australia national cricket team and Pakistan will be played on May 30 in Rawalpindi, while the remaining two matches will take place in Lahore.