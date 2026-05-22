Is PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi going to India for the IPL final?

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has not yet received a formal invitation from the Indian government to attend the Indian Premier League (IPL) final, reports said.

According to reports, Naqvi was invited to the IPL final scheduled for May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, it remains unclear whether the invitation has been officially issued by the Indian authorities.

Reports added that any final decision regarding the PCB chairman’s visit to India will be taken by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Further progress on the matter is expected only after a formal invitation is extended.

So far, no official invitation has been received from the Indian government, the sources confirmed.

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board meeting is scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad on May 30 and 31, where Pakistan is expected to be represented by PCB Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi. However, his participation in the meeting also remains uncertain at this stage.