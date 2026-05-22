Sharjah Takes Emirati Literature Global Through Book Fairs and Translation

SHARJAH – Sharjah is turning heads on the international literary stage, bringing Emirati and Arab literature to readers across the globe. In a digital world where English dominates nearly half of all websites, and Arabic accounts for just 0.6 per cent, translation and publishing networks are increasingly crucial for cultural exchange.

The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has capitalised on this, serving as guest of honour at major book fairs from São Paulo to Warsaw. Through translated titles, sector meetings, and cultural programmes, Sharjah is building bridges between Arab creators and international audiences.

Recent data from Nielsen underscores a growing appetite for translated fiction among younger readers in the UK, with those under 35 accounting for nearly half of all purchases in 2022. Sharjah’s focus on literary circulation reflects that trend. In São Paulo, 40 Emirati titles were translated into Portuguese; Bologna hosted 17 Arabic-Italian children’s books; Guadalajara saw 66 Emirati works and 15 Arab titles in Spanish; and Thessaloniki and Warsaw are set to feature Greek and Polish translations.

The emirate’s participation goes beyond showcasing books. In Warsaw, SBA aims to strengthen collaborations between publishers and writers while supporting Arabic-Polish translation. Cultural institutions, writers, and heritage music performances are part of the guest of honour programme, as seen in Seoul, where 33 events spanned workshops, discussions, and book signings.

By tailoring each programme to local audiences and publishing markets, Sharjah is demonstrating how literature, translation, and cultural dialogue can create lasting international connections.