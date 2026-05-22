Momina Iqbal’s wedding date revealed amid harassment controversy

LAHORE – Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal is set to marry Muhammad Hamza Habibi, with the wedding scheduled for 1st June her sister Ramsha Iqbal, confirmed.

The marriage comes after several days of speculation on social media.

Recently, Momina Iqbal faced threats to her life and her family allegedly from a politically influential individual.

She had shared an Instagram story about the threats, prompting immediate police action. The case is now being actively pursued by her sister Ramsha, who is representing her legally.

Ramsha Iqbal told the media that the legal proceedings have been progressing positively, with all evidence submitted and key figures, including an MPA, being called for testimony. She emphasized that the family has received government-provided security, including for Momina’s in-laws, who were also threatened.

The wedding is taking place with the full consent of both families, and Momina’s fiancé is not related to her family.

Ramsha also noted that she will continue to handle the case for her sister, leveraging her legal training and experience in Pakistan and abroad.