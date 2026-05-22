FBR officer accused of harassing female doctors over child’s treatment

KARACHI – Two female psychologists have filed a complaint in a Karachi court against Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officer Mahmood Rehman Khattak and his wife, Anila, accusing them of harassment.

The court directed SHO Sahil to ensure that the complainants are protected from any further harassment, instructing the police to take necessary measures to prevent intimidation.

According to their lawyer, the complainants run a private clinic and were treating the officer’s child, who has autism.

The harassment reportedly began after the officer raised objections to the treatment. The couple, along with guards, allegedly visited the clinic, harassed the psychologists, and forcibly took a refund check.

The complainants’ lawyer, Sheikh Saqib, told the court that false allegations were being made to defame the psychologists and that the officer was allegedly using his official influence.

A complaint has also been submitted to the FBR Chairman, and an inquiry is underway. The officer is currently posted in Quetta.