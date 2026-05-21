Israeli flag display at University of Chakwal sparks online row, investigation ordered

CHAKWAL – A controversy has emerged at the University of Chakwal after reports surfaced on social media regarding the display of an Israeli flag during an academic event, prompting the university administration to order an official inquiry.

The issue initially gained attention when a professor from the university spoke about an online campaign circulating claims that the presence of the flag indicated involvement of an “Israeli lobby.” The university has now launched an investigation following public criticism and growing online debate.

According to the university administration, the flag was displayed during a conference organized by the Department of International Relations. The event focused on global politics, security, diplomacy, and evolving warfare in the context of recent Iran–US–Israel tensions, under the theme “Security Challenges and Strategic Transformations in an Era of Persistent Conflicts.”

Officials stated that alongside the conference, students also organized an exhibition titled “Strategic Standards,” where groups represented various countries, including Pakistan, India, China, Russia, Japan, the United States, and North Korea. The exhibition included informational stalls detailing foreign policy, defence strategies, economic conditions, cultural aspects, and geopolitical influence, with national flags displayed as part of the presentations.

The administration clarified that Israel was also included as a subject of study, with its strategic capabilities presented as part of comparative analysis of regional and global powers. As with other countries, informational material and the flag were displayed strictly for academic purposes, they said.

Despite the event taking place on May 11 and 12, the matter resurfaced more than a week later on social media, where claims of an “Israeli flag hoisting” at the university triggered widespread criticism and controversy.

In response, the university issued a press release on May 20, stating that the presence of the Israeli flag did not signify endorsement or promotion of Israel. It said the objective was to educate students about contemporary geopolitical realities and security challenges, including the situation in Gaza, which was discussed in the academic context.

However, as the controversy continued online, the university registrar announced on Wednesday that a formal inquiry had been initiated. A senior faculty member has been appointed as the inquiry officer and instructed to submit a report within 48 hours.