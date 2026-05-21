Kharji Ring Leader Jan Meer among nearly Two Dozen Militants killed in KP: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – A major blow to terrorists as a major counterterrorism operation has been launched by Pakistan’s security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which resulted in the killing of 23 militants during series of high-intensity intelligence-based operations.

According to security officials, troops targeted multiple militant hideouts after receiving credible intelligence regarding the presence and movement of armed fighters linked to the banned Fitna-al-Khwarij network. Fierce gun battles erupted as security personnel closed in on the locations, leading to what officials described as a significant blow to militant infrastructure in the region.

Among those killed was Jan Meer alias Toor Saqib, a key militant commander who had long been on the radar of law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Authorities say he was allegedly involved in several deadly attacks targeting security forces as well as innocent civilians. A bounty had also reportedly been placed on his head due to his suspected role in major terrorist activities.

Security forces recovered large cache of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and ready-to-use improvised explosive devices (IEDs) during the operations. Officials further revealed that troops uncovered and destroyed an elaborate network of underground tunnels and fortified bunkers believed to have been used by militants for movement, concealment, and planning attacks.

The military’s sanitization and clearance operations are still ongoing in the affected areas to ensure that no remaining militants are able to regroup or escape. Officials reiterated that the nationwide counterterrorism campaign under the “Azm-e-Istehkam” strategy will continue with full force as Pakistan intensifies efforts to dismantle militant networks and restore long-term stability in troubled regions.