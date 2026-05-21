Pakistan, China celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations

ISLAMABAD – The 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China was celebrated in Islamabad today with a prominent ceremony attended by senior leadership from both countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, and high-level Chinese representatives took part in the event, where both sides reaffirmed their long-standing and “ironclad” friendship.

The gathering showcased decades of cooperation in political, economic, and strategic fields, highlighting a partnership that has repeatedly endured regional and global challenges. The occasion also included cultural presentations, symbolic commemorations, and renewed commitments to strengthen future cooperation.

75 Years of Pakistan–China Relations

Addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described Pakistan–China ties as a rare example in international relations that has consistently stood the test of time. He said Pakistan was the first Muslim country to recognize the People’s Republic of China, stressing that the relationship is built on trust, continuity, and mutual respect.

He extended greetings to Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, on the milestone anniversary.

The prime minister noted that China has consistently supported Pakistan during difficult times, including natural disasters such as floods, calling Beijing’s assistance unmatched. He reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to the One-China policy and said bilateral friendship has grown stronger over the decades.

He further highlighted the expansion of cooperation under long-term initiatives such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), describing it as a key pillar of China’s Belt and Road Initiative. According to him, CPEC has played a significant role in Pakistan’s economic growth, investment opportunities, and employment generation.

Shehbaz Sharif also pointed to collaboration in agriculture and noted that around 1,000 Pakistani agricultural students have received advanced training in China. He assured complete security for Chinese nationals working in Pakistan and emphasized that their protection remains a top national priority.

Chinese Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Cai Dafeng said the anniversary reflects the strength of the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership established in 2015 through CPEC. He added that China will continue to support Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and development goals, while also promoting cooperation in technology, climate change, and global governance reforms.

Future Cooperation

President Asif Ali Zardari described the 75-year relationship as a deep and evolving strategic partnership based on trust and shared goals. He said China remains a central pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy and emphasized that both nations have consistently supported each other on core issues.

He praised China’s progress in economic development, poverty reduction, and innovation, calling it an inspiring model for the world. He also highlighted major projects such as Gwadar Port as symbols of enduring cooperation and friendship.

Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the One-China policy and stressed joint efforts for regional peace, stability, and development. He also appreciated China’s role in global development initiatives and expressed optimism for further strengthening ties in trade, institutions, and people-to-people exchanges.

During the ceremony, a commemorative postage stamp marking the 75th anniversary was jointly issued by President Zardari and Chinese representatives. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese officials also unveiled a commemorative coin.

The event concluded with cultural performances by artists and children from both countries, reflecting shared traditions and friendship, followed by a joint cake-cutting ceremony symbolizing continued partnership and cooperation.