PM Shehbaz, Aga Khan V pledge new phase of cooperation across Development sectors

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Prince Rahim Aga Khan V in Islamabad during his first official visit to Pakistan, where both sides discussed strengthening cooperation between Pakistan and Aga Khan Development Network.

The meeting focused on expanding collaboration in key sectors, including health, education, rural development, climate resilience, and youth empowerment, with particular emphasis on underserved regions such as Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral. Both sides reaffirmed their long-standing partnership and explored ways to further deepen institutional engagement in Pakistan’s social and development sectors.

Islamabad, 21 May 2026. Prime Minister Hosts Breakfast Meeting in Honour of His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V. Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif hosted a breakfast meeting in honour of His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V on the occasion of his first… pic.twitter.com/13GxlZu6U2 — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) May 21, 2026

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held detailed meeting with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V during his first official visit to Pakistan in a notable moment in long-standing ties with Ismaili leadership and development institutions associated with Aga Khan network.

The meeting held in a notably warm and ceremonial atmosphere, began with breakfast hosted by PM in honour of the visiting dignitary, where discussions quickly moved beyond formalities into an extensive exchange on development cooperation, institutional partnerships, and future strategic collaboration.

The premier acknowledged his commitment to promoting peace, stability, and constructive engagement with governments and international partners. He also underscored deep-rooted and decades-long partnership between Pakistan and Aga Khan Development Network, calling it vital contributor to social and economic development across multiple sectors.

Sharif also highlighted AKDN’s wide-ranging work in rural development, healthcare delivery, education, disaster preparedness, climate change adaptation, renewable energy expansion, digital skills training, and youth entrepreneurship, noting that its footprint has remained especially impactful in underserved and remote regions.

A key focus of meeting remained northern areas of Pakistan, particularly G-B and Chitral, where he praised AKDN’s sustained engagement with vulnerable communities and stressed the importance of further expanding its institutional presence and outreach.

Two leaders also shed light on health and education cooperation, with Prime Minister lauding contributions of the Aga Khan University in strengthening Pakistan’s healthcare and higher education systems. He expressed optimism about expanding collaboration in medical training, research, and institutional capacity-building, calling it a key pillar of future engagement between Pakistan and AKDN-linked institutions.

Climate resilience emerged as another topic of the meeting, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif acknowledging Prince Rahim Aga Khan V’s support for environmental protection initiatives. He described AKDN as a trusted partner in Pakistan’s efforts to address climate vulnerability, particularly in northern regions where glacier melting and related hazards pose increasing threats to communities and infrastructure.

Beyond policy discussions, PM further expressed gratitude for what he described as a generous gesture by Prince Rahim Aga Khan V in providing the Serena Hotel free of charge for the Islamabad Talks, reflecting the spirit of goodwill accompanying the visit. The meeting also carried a reflective tone as the Prime Minister offered condolences on the passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, paying tribute to his nearly seven decades of humanitarian service and longstanding association with Pakistan. In recognition of his contributions, a commemorative postage stamp issued by Pakistan Post was also presented.