Murree under Section 144 This Eid ul Azha

LAHORE – Murree witnessed beefed up security as authorities imposed strict Section 144 across the region during the Eid ul-Azha holidays.

Police deployment has been carried out, with hundreds of police personnel stationed at key entry points, main roads, and especially around Mall Road and surrounding areas. The entire tourist hub is now under tight surveillance amid what officials describe as serious security concerns.

Under sweeping restrictions, families and general tourists are still permitted to enter Murree, but bachelor groups have been completely barred from access. Authorities have also enforced strict ban on carrying weapons, setting off fireworks, and engaging in any form of hooliganism or disorderly conduct. Officials have warned that any violation of these orders will be met with immediate and uncompromising legal action. These measures will remain in force until May 31.

The situation has given Murree a transformed atmosphere, once a bustling holiday hotspot, now under constant watch, with security forces maintaining strict control over movement and public activity throughout the area.

The crackdown is underway amid demolition of hotels located on Mall Road Hillside. It is being carried out under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Murree, Captain (retd) Arshad Iqbal. The action was supported by a heavy presence of Punjab Police, paramilitary forces, civil defence staff, and heavy machinery, marking a forceful on-ground operation.

Officials said the broader development plan spans more than 10 major hotels and over 50 commercial shops along Mall Road. Property owners have been formally directed to vacate buildings marked for acquisition, as the administration pushes forward with its recovery drive.