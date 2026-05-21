Sindh govt backs Karachi industry, vows reforms in SITE administration

KARACHI – Sindh Minister for Industries Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo on Thursday assured Karachi’s industrial community of full government support, while outlining plans for administrative and financial reforms in the city’s industrial zones.

Speaking at a meet-and-greet dinner hosted by the S.I.T.E. Association of Industry, the minister acknowledged the role played by the private sector during crises and appreciated industrialists for extending assistance to the provincial government after major fire incidents, including those at Gul Plaza, Saddar Cooperative Market, Jubilee Market and Bolton Market.

The event was attended by Patron-in-Chief of the S.I.T.E. Association Zubair Motiwala, SAI Patron Saleem Parekh, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Rehan Hanif, former KCCI president Jawed Bilwani, representatives of FPCCI, office-bearers of industrial associations and officials from civic agencies.

Mr Dharejo said a follow-up meeting would soon be held to discuss the long-pending proposal for separating Karachi’s Sindh Industrial and Trading Estate (SITE) from SITE Limited, describing the move as part of broader structural reforms aimed at improving governance in one of the country’s largest industrial areas.

On infrastructure development, the minister said the government wanted greater participation from the private sector instead of relying solely on provincial funding. However, he stressed that new funds for district municipal corporations and trade associations would only be released after previously allocated amounts were utilised within the stipulated timeframe.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Motiwala urged the Sindh government to work closely with the business community to improve the functioning of SITE Limited and help increase industrial production and exports.

He reiterated the demand for separating SITE Karachi from SITE Limited and handing over administrative control to the S.I.T.E. Association of Industry to ensure professional management through merit-based appointments.

He also called for attention to the infrastructure issues being faced by other industrial zones and stressed the need to keep industries operational amid rising utility costs.

SAI Patron Saleem Parekh thanked the distinguished guests for attending the event and appreciated the industries minister for releasing funds to industrial town associations for infrastructure development.

Earlier, Acting President Ahmed Zulfiqar Chaudhry welcomed the guests, while SAI Vice President Tahir Goreja delivered the vote of thanks.

Participants also paid tribute to the armed forces for maintaining peace and responding to what speakers termed Indian aggression last year. Tributes were also paid to late business leader Siraj Kassam Teli for his services to the business community.

At the end of the ceremony, shields were presented to representatives of industrial town associations and civic agencies.