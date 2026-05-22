Gold Price in Pakistan Today – Gold Rates per Tola – 22 May 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan recorded a significant jump as the bullion market remained bullish. According to the latest market data, the price of gold per tola stands at Rs475,362.

The price of 10 grams of gold also surged, settling at Rs407,546 reflecting easing situation in the local precious metals market.

Gold and Silver Rates in Pakistan

Gold (per tola): Rs475,362

Gold (10 grams): Rs407,546

International gold price: $4,53 per ounce

Silver (per tola): Rs8,034

21 Karat Gold Prices

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola Rs425,880 Rs406,525 Rs348,450 Per 1 Gram Rs36,513 Rs34,854 Rs29,875 Per 10 Gram Rs365,133 Rs348,539 Rs298,745 Per Ounce Rs1,035,138 Rs988,094 Rs846,938

On international front, gold prices registered upward trend. In global bullion markets, the price of gold stood at $4,530, including a premium of $20.

Silver prices mirrored the same trend in Pakistan’s local market. The price of silver per tola surged to Rs8,034.

Weekly Gold Price Movement

Gold prices experienced noticeable volatility throughout the past week. The recorded rates were:

15 May: Rs476,862 per tola

14 May: Rs492,362 per tola

13 May: Rs491,362 per tola

12 May: Rs492,462 per tola

11 May: Rs488,362 per tola

9 May: Rs493,662 per tola

8 May: Rs494,062 per tola

The latest figures indicate a sustained downward trend after gold touched higher levels earlier in the week. Market observers believe that changing global economic conditions, fluctuations in the US dollar, and investor reactions to international developments are continuing to influence bullion prices worldwide.

Experts say the precious metals market may remain volatile in the coming days as traders closely monitor global economic indicators and geopolitical developments that could impact demand for safe-haven assets such as gold and silver.