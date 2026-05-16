Gold Price Update: Per Tola records Rs600 dip amid dip in Global market

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down with Rs600 per tola in a single day, pulling the rate down to Rs476,262. In parallel, the price of 10-gram gold also slid by Rs515, settling at Rs408,317.

Gold and Silver Rates in Pakistan

Gold (per tola): Rs476,262

Gold (10 gram): Rs408,317

Gold (global ): $4,539

Silver (per tola): Rs8,073

On global front, bullion markets showed continued softness, with gold easing by $6 per ounce to $4,539, which includes a $20 premium. Silver also failed to escape the downturn, falling Rs159 per tola to Rs8,073, reflecting broader weakness across precious metals.

Weekly Gold Rates

15 May: Rs476,862

14 May: Rs492,362

13 May: Rs491,362

12 May: Rs492,462

11 May: Rs488,362

9 May: Rs493,662

8 May: Rs494,062

The sustained slide underscores growing volatility in the bullion market, with investors closely watching global cues as precious metals continue to fluctuate under international pressure.