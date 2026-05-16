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Gold Price Update: Per Tola records Rs600 dip amid dip in Global market

By Staff Reporter
4:25 pm | May 16, 2026
Gold Prices Surge By 1000 Rupees Reaching 309000 Per Tola

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down with Rs600 per tola in a single day, pulling the rate down to Rs476,262. In parallel, the price of 10-gram gold also slid by Rs515, settling at Rs408,317.

Gold and Silver Rates in Pakistan

  • Gold (per tola): Rs476,262
  • Gold (10 gram): Rs408,317
  • Gold (global ): $4,539
  • Silver (per tola): Rs8,073

On global front, bullion markets showed continued softness, with gold easing by $6 per ounce to $4,539, which includes a $20 premium. Silver also failed to escape the downturn, falling Rs159 per tola to Rs8,073, reflecting broader weakness across precious metals.

Weekly Gold Rates

  • 15 May: Rs476,862
  • 14 May: Rs492,362
  • 13 May: Rs491,362
  • 12 May: Rs492,462
  • 11 May: Rs488,362
  • 9 May: Rs493,662
  • 8 May: Rs494,062

The sustained slide underscores growing volatility in the bullion market, with investors closely watching global cues as precious metals continue to fluctuate under international pressure.

Gold Rates in Pakistan | Daily Gold Price Update – 16 May 2026

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Staff Reporter

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