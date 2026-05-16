Irfan Ahson under Fire for refusing to Refund Wedding Shoot Payment after Bride’s Death

LAHORE – Pakistan’s celebrated wedding photographer Irfan Ahson landed in a controversy after serious allegations surfaced regarding a disputed refund linked to a wedding photoshoot booking.

Journalist Naeem Hanif shared the ordeal of a grieving family who accused the photographer’s team of refusing to return an advance payment of Rs 15 lac made for their daughter’s wedding, which was scheduled for December last year.

The heartbreaking case took a tragic turn when the bride-to-be, who had personally expressed her desire to have Irfan Ahson cover her wedding, passed away just weeks before the ceremony. Devastated by the loss, the parents approached his team shortly after the death, requesting cancellation of the booking and a refund, saying they were even willing to allow deductions for service charges.

However, the family claims they were stunned when Irfan Ahson’s team refused the request, citing a strict “non-refundable” policy for cancellations initiated by clients.

The incident has now gone viral across social media platforms, triggering intense public debate and emotional reactions. Many users are questioning the ethics of withholding the payment in such tragic circumstances, especially considering the photographer’s elite status and his recent award of the Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

As of now, Irfan Ahson and his team have not released any official statement on the matter. Daily Pakistan also made repeated attempts to reach him but all the calls went unanswered till the filing of this story. The controversy continues to escalate online, with growing pressure for clarification from the acclaimed photographer.