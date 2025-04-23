Junaid Safdar’s Short-Lived Marriage: Photographer spills beans on Behind-the-Scenes Moments

ISLAMABAD – Wedding of Junaid Safdar, the scion of Sharif family, made headlines with its glitzy affair, but it ended less than two years after the couple tied the knot, and now shocking revelations surfaced about the incident.

Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif’s marriage started with Nikah ceremony in London, followed by extravagant celebrations. The wedding festivities caught widespread attention, especially with Junaid’s musical performance and Maryam Nawaz’s stylish attire.

As the couple separated, Pakistani photographer Irfan Ahson, who managed photography at grand wedding moments, revealed insights into cracks that appeared quite early. Sharing his views in a podcast, Ahson discussed his experience at the wedding, sharing what he observed behind the scenes.

“I had a feeling from the very beginning that this marriage wouldn’t last long,” he said. “When you’re involved in such events, the atmosphere, behavior, and relationships provide a lot of clues. I met Junaid Safdar, and he was a very polite and well-mannered young man. He specifically came to meet me. However, I felt there was a distance from the bride’s family, as if they were struggling to mingle.”

Despite personal challenges he observed, the photographer praised Sharifs for their hospitality. “My experience working with the Sharif family was very pleasant. Maryam Nawaz and her family treated me with great respect and kindness, welcoming me warmly and making me feel at home,” he added.