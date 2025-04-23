Lahore man booked for posting video on social media against intelligence agencies

LAHORE – A case has been registered against a man in Lahore under the PECA Act for posting a video on social media against intelligence agencies and their heads.

Reports said Shadbagh police station has registered the case against Waqar Khan, adding that police have initiated further legal proceeding against him.

Meanwhile, a two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court comprising Justice Arshad Ali and Justice Jawad Hassanullah heard a petition against the amendments made to the PECA Act.

The court has issued notices to the federal government, PTA, and PEMRA.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Nauman Mohib Kakakhel, argued that the amendments to the PECA Act have introduced punishments for false and misleading news. Several sections, including Section 26A, have been amended, but the amendments are vague, and there is no clear definition provided for what constitutes “fake news.”

The lawyer further stated that the amendments impose severe punishments for violations. According to the amendments, any statements made against judges, parliamentarians, and other institutions are punishable.

He contended that these amendments violate Articles 19 and 19A of the Constitution, which guarantee freedom of expression.

He argued that the amendments are an attack on democracy, human rights, and accountability, and were made to suppress the voice of the opposition.

The court has issued notices to the federal government, PTA, and PEMRA, directing them to submit their responses within a month.