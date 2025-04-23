‘Free Imran Khan’: US Congressman Jack Bergman reaffirms call after Pakistan Visit

ISLAMABAD – US Congressman Jack Bergman has once again called for release of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, after his recent visit to Pakistan.

Bergman shared update on social media platform X, reaffirming his commitment to advocating for release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief after engaging with both Pakistani leaders and communities both in Pakistan and the United States.

He stressed importance of democratic values and human rights as foundational elements for strengthening the relationship between the US and Pakistan. “After my visit to Pakistan, engaging with leaders and communities there and in the US, I reaffirm my call for Imran Khan’s release,” the congressman stated. “A strong US-Pakistan partnership thrives on shared values — democracy, human rights, & economic prosperity. Let’s work together for freedom & stability,” he said on X.

Bergman led a bipartisan delegation to attend the Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum 25 (PMIF25), where he was accompanied by fellow congressmen Thomas Souzzi and Jonathan Jackson. The delegation described their visit as “highly successful and significant for the future.”

During their trip, the delegation met with key Pakistani officials, including Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, and other senior government figures, to discuss various issues ranging from economic cooperation to security concerns.

The congressman’s renewed push for Imran Khan’s release is part of his ongoing efforts to highlight the importance of democracy and human rights in US foreign policy, while also encouraging positive engagement between the two countries.