Nawaz Sharif summoned through advertisement in Toshakhana reference case
Web Desk
08:56 PM | 7 Jul, 2020
Nawaz Sharif summoned through advertisement in Toshakhana reference case
Share

ISLAMABAD – An Accountability Court on Tuesday summoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana vehicles reference case through an advertisement till August 17.

AC-III Judge Asghar Khan's court has started the process to declare Nawaz Sharif as an absconder due to his continuous disappearance.

The court observed that Nawaz Sharif was deliberately avoiding his appearance in the case. The court gave last opportunity to the accused to submit his answer in the case.

The trial court also sent bailable arrest warrant for former president Asif Ali Zardari in the Toshakhana case.

The bailable arrest warrant can be availed submitting Rs 50,000 surety bonds.

LHC extends Shehbaz Sharif's bail in assets ... 02:09 PM | 7 Jul, 2020

LAHORE - Lahore High Court (LHC) has extended pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz ...

The court said if Asif Zardari would not come to the court with one guarantor, then he should be arrested and presented before the court.

On June 30, the accountability court in Islamabad issued bailable arrest warrants for former president Asif Ali Zardari and started the process to declare PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif an absconder in the Toshakhana reference.

More From This Category
President Dr Arif Alvi summons NA session today
11:07 AM | 8 Jul, 2020
Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah faces NAB in corruption ...
10:51 AM | 8 Jul, 2020
Complete shutdown in IOJ&K as Burhan Wani's ...
10:29 AM | 8 Jul, 2020
Federal Cabinet decides to launch second phase of ...
09:59 AM | 8 Jul, 2020
Earthquake jolts parts of AJK again
08:25 AM | 8 Jul, 2020
National Assembly session summoned on Wednesday
11:59 PM | 7 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maya Ali pens a heartfelt birthday note for her mother
11:36 AM | 8 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr