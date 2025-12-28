LESCO’s Smart M2M Meters are here to change how you pay your Electricity Bill

LAHORE – Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) announced modernizing its billing system and making it fully online for its consumers. The utility giant is set to transform the way electricity is managed, monitored, and billed.

As part of initiative, LESCO’s Material Management Department kicked off procurement of M2M SIMs, a cutting-edge technology that will directly link consumer meters with the control room. This advancement will allow instant communication between meters and the control center, ensuring that meter readings can now be taken online, in real-time.

The new system does not just stop at smart readings. It also promises instant action against defaulters, allowing connections of non-paying consumers to be disconnected immediately. Even better, once bills are cleared, the relevant SDO can restore electricity online, eliminating the previous delays and bureaucratic hurdles.

With this advancement, LESCO is improving efficiency besides bringing unprecedented convenience and transparency to electricity management. The days of manual meter readings and delayed reconnections may soon be a thing of the past.

In a similar update, LESCO rolled out easy-to-use online application system for new electricity connections, benefiting both residential and commercial consumers. Applicants can now complete the process through www.enc.com.pk by filling out a form, uploading documents, and submitting a hard copy to the relevant office.

The standard cost for a single-phase meter connection is around Rs7,240, though in some areas of Lahore, especially during winter, fees can range from Rs18,000 to Rs25,000. Charges may vary by district and are expected to rise in summer.