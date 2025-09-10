LESCO hikes AMI meters fee to Rs70,000 for solar users

LAHORE – The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has introduced a new policy that places an additional financial burden on solar energy users.

A recently issued notification stated that only Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) meters will now be installed for solar net-metering connections.

The price of the new AMI meter is set at Rs70,000, which is double the cost of the previously used meters, which were priced around PKR 35,000, reports said.

In a further setback to clean energy adoption, LESCO has also temporarily halted the issuance of new connections to solar applicants.

Reports said this decision is being taken under the direction of the Ministry of Energy.

The move is expected to slow down the growth of solar adoption in the region, especially for residential and small-scale users who may find the increased cost prohibitive.

LESCO’s area of responsibility covers districts of Lahore, Kasur, Okara and Sheikhupura where it provides electricity services to millions of customers.