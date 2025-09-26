LESCO to compensate Solar Consumers for Surplus Power; full details here

LAHORE – Good news for solar consumers as Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) announced that consumers generating electricity through solar systems will now be compensated for surplus energy they supply to national grid.

The initiative will be carried out under policy of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA). Payments will be calculated based on the number of exported units, with a thorough verification and cross-checking process before release.

Consumers seeking payment will be required to approach their respective LESCO offices, as the amount will be processed separately from routine electricity bills. Divisional and revenue officers have been assigned the task of inspecting net metering connections to ensure accuracy.

After inspections, revenue offices will prepare cases using a test-check proforma and forward them to the finance department. After approval, consumers will receive cross cheques equivalent to the value of their exported electricity.

Officials said the step aims to encourage renewable energy use and reward consumers contribute clean energy to grid.