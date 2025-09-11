Solar Consumers in Pakistan now forced to pay Extra for Meters

ISLAMABAD – Another blow to solar power users as Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) announced that consumers must now pay out of pocket for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) meters before getting net metering connections.

The drastic policy shift comes under orders from the Federal Minister for Energy and was enforced through IESCO’s top management.

From now onwards, all new demand notices for net metering and distributed generation (DG) setups will carry the additional meter charges, a decision set to hit solar applicants hard. The directive will be enforced across every field office, all the way down to sub-divisional units.

While officials insist new system will tighten monitoring, eliminate loopholes, and improve renewable energy integration into the grid, the public sees it as yet another financial shock at a time when electricity bills are already soaring.

Critics argue that while AMI meters may improve reliability and accuracy, ordinary citizens will bear the burden, forcing many to rethink investing in solar energy. “This is another blow to people who turned to solar as an escape from sky-high bills,” said one energy sector observer.

With electricity costs climbing and load management challenges growing, the latest IESCO move has left consumers questioning whether the promise of cheaper, greener energy is slipping further out of reach.