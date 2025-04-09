Solar Panel Prices drop by 25pc in Pakistan amid new net-metering policy

KARACHI – Frustration grows as Pakistani government moved to make changes et Metering Rates for solar power users, prompting less demand and sudden drop in prices.

As per latest update, Solar panel prices started to come down in Karachi, Hyderabad, and other parts of country as expected policy left consumers in dire straits.

Retailers reported price of a high-quality A-grade 585-watt solar panel dropped from Rs22,000 to Rs16,500, with expectations of further reductions in the coming months. This shift in pricing is being seen as a direct result of the government’s efforts to promote clean energy and make solar energy more affordable for the public.

The new policy encourages installation of solar systems and allows consumers to sell excess power back to the grid, making it an attractive investment for households looking for both energy independence and potential income.