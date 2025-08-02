Five children die, 12 injured in Lakki Marwat explosion

LAKKI MARWAT – Five children were killed and12 others injured in a mortar shell explosion in an area of Lakki Marwat on Saturday.

The incident took place in limits of Saddar police station where children found a mortar and took him to home. It went off when they were playing with it.

Police said bodies of all five children have been shifted to City Hospital, adding that treatment is being provided to the injured persons.

A day earlier, four persons of a family were injure during the mortar shell explosion in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Last month, Pakistan’s security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mastung District, Balochistan, following reports of the presence of terrorists affiliated with the Indian proxy group Fitna al Hindustan.

According to the military’s media wing, troops successfully engaged the terrorist hideout during the operation.

In the ensuing exchange of heavy fire, three terrorists were killed.

However, two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom. Major Zeeyyad Salim Awal, 31, a resident of District Khushab, sacrificed his life while courageously leading the operation. Alongside him, 22-year-old Sepoy Nazam Hussain from District Jhelum also embraced martyrdom.

Security forces remain determined in their mission to eradicate foreign-sponsored militancy and maintain national peace through such brave sacrifices, the ISPR added.