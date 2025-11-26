Momina Iqbal slays in white in jaw-dropping birthday photos

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal celebrated her birthday in a style besides sharing a heartfelt message of gratitude, reflecting on her life, career, and the love she has received from her family, friends, and fans.

In an emotional note shared on her social media, Iqbal expressed how blessed she feels, particularly for the love and care of her family and the honor of being the daughter of the renowned Iqbal Sahab.

“How can I ever thank Allah enough?” she wrote, sharing how she often feels overwhelmed by the blessings in her life. She thanked her family for their constant love and support and also expressed deep appreciation for her fans, especially those who celebrated her special day. “Thank you for everything, Allah g,” she added, acknowledging the grace that has surrounded her throughout her journey.

Momina Iqbal’s birthday post also included jaw-dropping photos of her wearing a beautiful white dress with combination of bold red lipstick for the event, capturing the elegance and grace that has come to define her public persona.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momina Iqbal (@momina.iqbal)

Fans were quick to shower her with love, many expressing admiration for her both as an actress and as a person.

In her post, Iqbal also touched upon her professional career, expressing how much she has cherished her work in the entertainment industry.

Known for her roles in popular Pakistani dramas, Momina Iqbal has garnered a loyal fan base for her talent and on-screen presence. She made her debut in the industry with her breakthrough role in the drama series “Dil Ruba”. Her other notable works include appearances in “Muqaddar,” where she continued to showcase her versatility and acting skills.