Asim Azhar’s new album sparks fresh speculation about Hania Aamir

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar has released his new album titled “Asim Ali.”

Asim Azhar announced the release of his album on Instagram in a double-meaning caption once again, which has led fans to speculate about Hania Aamir and their past relationship.

He shared short audio clips of the album’s ten songs and uploaded all tracks on his YouTube channel.

To announce the album, he posted on Instagram with the caption “What was lost has been found.”

The album also includes a song titled “Lost and Found,” for which Asim Azhar used footage of himself and Hania Aamir walking together on a fashion ramp.

The album features songs including:

“O Meri Jaan Kyun Nikalti,” “O My Love,” “Kyun Mujhe Chor Gaye,” “Aaj Bhi Main Tumhein Dekhta Hoon,” “Ab Bhi Jab Dekhe To,” “Tujhe Yaad Kiya Na Maine,” “Kya Main Tumhein Yaad Nahi Hoon?,” and “Yeh Jhoot Kahan Boloon? Is Jhoot Ko Main Kahan Chhupaoon?”