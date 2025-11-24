Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi renew PSL contract for 10 more years

LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi have renewed their franchise agreements with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for another 10 years.

Lahore Qalandars renewed the contract after EY’s valuation.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that Lahore Qalandars’ contract renewal reflects strong trust in the PSL. He added that the franchise owners have turned Qalandars into a global brand.

PSL CEO Salman Naseer said the league will expand to eight teams from its 11th edition next year.

According to him, the passion and energy of Lahore Qalandars are the identity of PSL, and the franchise’s talent nursery has produced new talent for Pakistan cricket.

It is worth mentioning that under Shaheen Shah Afridi’s captaincy, Lahore Qalandars have won three titles in four years.

Peshawar Zalmi Also Renews Contract for 10 Years

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi has also renewed its franchise agreement with PSL for another decade.

The ownership of Peshawar Zalmi will remain with the current owners for the next ten years. Zalmi renewed the agreement after EY’s valuation.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated that under Javed Afridi’s leadership, Zalmi has become one of the most popular franchises in Pakistan. He added that Javed Afridi’s vision is a strong foundation for both Zalmi and the PSL.

PSL CEO Salman Naseer said that Zalmi’s renewal reflects confidence in the PSL. He added that Zalmi’s energy and fan connection are defining features of the league, and Javed Afridi has played a key role in its growth.

It is noteworthy that Peshawar Zalmi is the most-watched team in the PSL.

The renewal of Zalmi’s 10-year contract has sparked celebration among fans.