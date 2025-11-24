Dharmendra: Bollywood legendary actor dies after prolonged illness

MUMBAI — Bollywood is in shock and mourning as seasoned actor Dharmendra, passed away today on Monday at the age of 89. He breathed his last at his residence after being hospitalized earlier this month at Breach Candy Hospital for respiratory complications.

Dharmendra’s death has sent waves of grief, with fans, colleagues, and stars expressing their sorrow at the loss of a cinematic icon whose career spanned over six decades.

Making his debut in 1960, Dharmendra quickly rose to superstardom, acclaimed for his versatility in both romantic and action roles. Over a career that includes more than 300 films, he delivered performances that became classics of Indian cinema.

Among his most unforgettable roles was Veeru in the cult classic Sholay, alongside memorable performances in Phool Aur Patthar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Chupke Chupke, Dharam Veer, and Pratigya. Known for his natural charm and powerful screen presence, Dharmendra won the hearts of audiences worldwide.

He bagged several honors for his contribution to cinema including Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1997 and the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2012. Even in the twilight of his career, he continued to shine. His 2024 film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, saw him play the role of Shahid’s grandfather, while his performance in the blockbuster Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani drew praise from both critics and fans.

His final film, Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda, will also feature him as a grandfather, marking the end of an era.

Dharmendra leaves behind his wife, actress Hema Malini, his first wife Prakash Kaur, and his children Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol. His absence is deeply felt, but his legendary body of work ensures that his legacy will inspire and entertain generations to come.