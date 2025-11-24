Ducky Bhai gets Bail in Betting App Case after three months in custody

LAHORE — Lahore High Court granted bail to YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, aka Ducky Bhai, in high-profile case accusing him of promoting illegal gambling and betting applications.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry approved the YouTuber’s bail petition, directing him to submit surety bonds worth Rs1 million. Ducky Bhai appeared in court represented by his legal team, Imran Raza Chadhar and Shehryar Goraya.

YouTuber with millions of followers remained in vustidy of NCCIA officials after his arrest from Lahore Airport in mid August over allegations that he used his online platforms to market gambling apps. These accusations fall under several sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, along with charges from the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to investigators, the case formally began on June 13 after an inquiry revealed that several influencers were allegedly promoting gambling and betting platforms in exchange for financial benefits. The FIR claims that countless citizens invested their hard-earned money in these apps and suffered serious financial losses.

FIR further added that Saad ur Rehman promoted multiple betting and gambling apps through his YouTube channel and even served as a “country manager” for one such platform. Authorities listed 27 video links from his channel containing promotional content.

Ducky Bhai’s bail pleas were earlier rejected by the District Courts and the Sessions Court, forcing him to seek relief from the Lahore High Court. Earlier this month, the court issued notices to NCCIA, demanding detailed arguments.

In a startling twist, nine NCCIA officers themselves came under fire in late October, accused of misusing their authority and allegedly taking bribes from Saad ur Rehman, intensifying public debate on corruption and the transparency of the investigation.