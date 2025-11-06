NCCIA officials involved in YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s Betting Case resigns amid bribery allegations

ISLAMABAD – Seven officers of National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) submitted their resignations after allegations of bribery in the high-profile case of YouTuber “Ducky Bhai.”

The agency’s Director-General has forwarded the resignations to the Ministry of Interior, which will review and approve them. Eight officers were reportedly under investigation for corruption and misuse of authority.

Those who have resigned include Additional Director Sarfraz Chaudhry, DD Zawar Ahmed, AD Mujtaba Zafar, Shoaib Riaz, Muhammad Usman, Sub-Inspector Yasir Ramzan, and Ali Raza.

Reports suggest that DD Ayaz Khan remains absconding. The officers are accused of allegedly accepting bribes and abusing their official powers in the handling of the Ducky Bhai case. This development adds another twist to the ongoing probe into corruption within NCCIA.

Four senior officers of Pakistan’s National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), including the Additional Director, were arrested by the FIA on charges of corruption and bribery. Led by Chaudhry Sarfraz, the officials are accused of abusing their authority, with some reportedly fleeing abroad.

The arrests have disrupted NCCIA operations across multiple cities and raised concerns about internal accountability. The development comes amid NCCIA’s ongoing investigation into illegal online gambling, which recently involved YouTuber Ducky Bhai. A full probe is underway, with more high-ranking officials potentially facing action.