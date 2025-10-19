“Ducky Bhai may face 7-Year Jail Term, Rs10million fine in Betting App Case”

LAHORE – One of Pakistan’s biggest YouTube stars, Ducky Bhai remained behind bars. It started on August 16, 2025 when Saad-ur-Rahman, aka Ducky Bhai, was arrested by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) at Lahore Airport.

The arrest sent shockwaves across social media and the country’s online community as Ducky amassed millions of followers on different platforms.

Case filed against Ducky Bhai alleges money laundering, promoting online gambling, and spreading obscene content. According to investigators, the YouTuber allegedly used his massive social media following to promote illegal gambling apps and lure the public into unlawful investment schemes.

Authorities reportedly recovered suspicious WhatsApp numbers and other critical digital evidence from his mobile phone, which reveal proof of massive illegal financial transactions.

As fans are worried about their YouTube star, Advocate Mustansar Nazar Gagh warned that under the charges listed in FIR, Ducky Bhai faces up to 7 years in prison and fines reaching Rs10million. While some of the charges are non-bailable, portions of the FIR suggest that he might be eligible for bail, adding further uncertainty to the high-profile case.

Social media glittery world remained under spotlight like never before as Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched an aggressive crackdown on celebrities and influencers flaunting extravagant lifestyles online, establishing a “Lifestyle Monitoring Cell” to cross-check social media posts against declared incomes and tax filings.

Officials flagged over 1Lac individuals whose online personas suggest wealth far beyond their reported earnings. While no official confirmation has been made, speculation is rife about whether stars like Aroob Jatoi and Ducky Bhai could come under scrutiny.