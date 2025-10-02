No relief for Ducky Bhai as court rejects bail again in Betting App Case

LAHORE – Pakistan’s famous YouTuber Ducky Bhai remained in jail as high-profile case draws even more public attention as sessions court denied YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s bail plea, escalating the controversy surrounding the massive gambling app promotion case.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) apprised court about holding damning evidence directly linking social media star to promotion of the illegal betting app, evidence strong enough to keep him behind bars on judicial remand.

This is not the first courtroom twist. Just days earlier, on September 29, the court postponed bail hearings for Ducky Bhai and his wife, Aroob Jatoi, after the investigating officer asked for more time to complete the probe. Additional Sessions Judge Dr. Sajida Ahmed granted the extension, demanding the officer submit the entire investigation record at the next hearing.

Now, with case remaining in news, the court is considering two critical bail pleas. Ducky Bhai’s post-arrest bail and Aroob Jatoi’s interim bail.

The scandal centers on allegations that Ducky Bhai and several other social media stars were actively promoting an illegal gambling app across digital platforms. According to the FIA, the app was not only tied to fraud and online betting but also caused huge financial losses to unsuspecting members of masses.

Ducky Bhai, and his wife deny allegations as they insist they had no knowledge of the app’s fraudulent nature and claim they are being wrongfully dragged into the mess.

With FIA tightening its grip and the court refusing to budge, the scandal shows no signs of cooling down while fans are pushing it for his release.