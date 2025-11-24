Uk Announces New E Visa Facility For Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – British High Commissioner Jane Marriott has announced the launch of a new e-visa system for Pakistan.

In a post on her X account, she stated that the e-visa system will be available for students and workers with visas longer than six months.

The system is described as “simple and secure”, allowing individuals to retain their passports while applying.

The High Commissioner advised travelers to link their e-visa to their current passport.

She also referenced the official website where people can check their eligibility for this facility.