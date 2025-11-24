Girl assaulted, blackmailed at Islamabad massage center

ISLAMABAD – A serious incident of violence against a young girl occurred in the Lohi Bher area of Islamabad.

According to reports, the girl was allegedly assaulted and blackmailed at a massage center in the federal capital.

Reports said that the owners of the massage center and influential individuals reportedly beat the girl, during which her hair was cut, leaving her partially bald.

The incident took place at the Lohi Bher massage center. The SSP Operations took notice immediately, ordering the registration of a case and the arrest of the suspects.

Islamabad Police stated that strict action is being taken under Lohi Bher jurisdiction. An FIR has been registered and legal proceedings are underway. Police emphasized that violence against women will not be tolerated.

Five individuals, including two women, have been arrested. The woman worked as an employee at the salon in Lohi Bher.

According to police, all staff members of the salon have been taken into custody and are being questioned as part of ongoing investigations.