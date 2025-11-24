Ogra Approves Reduction In Gas Prices For Current Fiscal Year

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has approved a reduction in gas prices for the ongoing fiscal year.

OGRA has sent its decision to the federal government, proposing a decrease in the average gas prices for Sui Northern and Sui Southern.

According to an OGRA spokesperson, a 3% reduction in average gas price has been recommended for Sui Northern, while an 8% reduction has been proposed for Sui Southern.

The spokesperson added that after the reduction, the suggested average gas price for Sui Northern is Rs 1,804.08 per MMBTU, and for Sui Southern Rs 1,549.41 per MMBTU.

OGRA stated that a price notification will be issued once the federal government provides its advice.

The spokesperson also said the federal government has been asked for guidance regarding gas prices based on consumer slabs.

According to OGRA sources, once the federal government approves the proposal, the benefit will be passed on to consumers.

The federal government is required to respond within 40 days; otherwise, the decision will be implemented automatically.