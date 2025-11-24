Karachi police grants deadline until Dec 5 to fix number plates

KARACHI – Karachi Police has given citizens a deadline until December 5 to correct the number plates of their cars and motorcycles.

According to reports, Karachi Police will now take strict and indiscriminate action against all vehicles in the city using fake, illegal, or unidentifiable number plates.

Police have instructed citizens to ensure their vehicle number plates are corrected by December 5, 2025. Otherwise, their cars and motorcycles will be seized.

According to the Karachi Police spokesperson, Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho has issued orders for strict action against all vehicles with fake, illegal, or unidentifiable number plates.

The statement urged citizens to make their number plates accurate and law-compliant by December 5, 2025. Failure to do so will result in strict legal action, including vehicle seizure.

In this regard, SHO Orangi Town Inspector Muhammad Yousuf Mehr told Express that the police will ensure effective implementation of the directives.

He said that every police station already conducts snap-checking within its jurisdiction. Under these orders, after December 5, all cars and motorcycles will be stopped and inspected to verify whether their number plates are legal and identifiable.

He added that complaints have been received that many citizens do not display number plates at all, while some plates have incomplete digits.

He said that after the introduction of the e-challan system, cases of tampering with number plates increased. Many vehicle owners removed or hid their plates to avoid fines.

Several people have installed number plates that do not meet legal requirements, which is why police have been authorized to take action. Patrolling units and snap-checking teams will stop any vehicle with suspicious or unidentifiable number plates.

During inspection, the police will ask for the vehicle’s documents. The registration number, engine number, and chassis number will be verified through the Excise Department’s online portal or CPLC to confirm the vehicle’s status.

The rider or driver’s personal details will also be verified through the Talaash App using biometric verification, which will show all personal details and any criminal record.

If the vehicle or motorcycle is found stolen, the police will arrest the suspect and seize the vehicle under the relevant FIR.

If a suspicious or unidentifiable number plate is found, the police will seize the vehicle under Section 550. After legal procedures, it may be released by the court.

If the vehicle is verified as clear but the driver has a criminal record, further legal action will be taken.

He said these orders will help maintain peace in Karachi and assist in preventing vehicle and motorcycle theft.

The campaign will begin on December 6, and strict action will be taken against anyone violating the law.