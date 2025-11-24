Here’s how to send files directly to iPhones from Android Phones

ISLAMABAD – Android and iPhone users faced frustration while sharing a simple picture or document across platforms as it was never easy, but gone are those days.

US Tech giant Qualcomm announced that Snapdragon-powered devices will soon support direct wireless file transfers to iPhones using Google’s upgraded Quick Share system.

Building on Google’s initial rollout with Pixel 10 lineup, this update allows Android users to send pictures, videos, and documents directly to iPhones and Macs, no email, no third-party apps, no cloud uploads. And it’s not just Pixels anymore: soon, Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, and countless other Snapdragon devices worldwide will be able to join the party.

The transfer process works like magic. A Snapdragon phone scans for nearby iPhones set to AirDrop visibility “Everyone” or “Everyone for 10 minutes,” then creates a direct, encrypted, peer-to-peer connection. No intermediaries, no compression, no storage in the cloud. Google emphasizes that transfers are entirely local, keeping user data private.

Of course, there are caveats. The system still depends on Apple’s AirDrop visibility settings, which means users must temporarily allow “Everyone” access. Transfer stability may vary until manufacturers roll out device-specific optimizations. And ultimately, Apple still controls half the bridge: any tightening of AirDrop rules could affect the experience.

This is said to be Google’s new strategy to end platform barriers: messaging first, file sharing next, and eventually deeper cloud-level integration. Analysts say this could change the way people switch devices, making it feel as easy as swapping headphones or streaming services. Some even call it the most significant step toward interoperability since RCS messaging appeared on iPhones.