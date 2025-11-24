‘No Faiz Hameed left to save PTI now’: CM Maryam Nawaz claps back after clinching by-polls

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz declared Sunday by-polls a public win, as PTI failed to perform in the current setup.

CM Maryam slammed PTI’s claims of popularity, saying: “Today, there is no Faiz Hameed, no judges to make them win. Now the people decide, and they have rejected them.”

PML-N swept nearly all National and Punjab Assembly seats vacated after the convictions of top PTI leaders linked to the May 9 violence. PTI candidates failed to secure even close numbers, with some getting less than half of PML-N’s votes.

Maryam said the results proved that: “Narratives don’t build nations, performance does. The public is done with sham slogans.” She mocked PTI for running campaigns under “Prisoner No. 804”, saying the so-called popularity had “collapsed on the ground.”

Calling the victory “historic,” she added: “We never boycotted elections, even from jail. Boycotts happen only when defeat is certain.”