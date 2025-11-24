Dr Nabiha considering divorce from Haris Khokhar after Wedding Backlash?

KARACHI – Motivational speaker and social media sensation Dr. Nabiha Khan tied the knot with Haris Khokhar and her wedding remained in the news for all the wrong reasons. Controversy starting from sitting next to Maulana Tariq Jameel to flaunting dress and jewellery worth millions, Dr Nabiha remained in news.

The couple’s wedding soon became center of controversy after they revealed cost of the bride’s jewelry and outfit, sparking waves of criticism across social media. The intense scrutiny left lasting scars on Nabiha who opened up in a heartfelt interview with Wasi Shah about her struggles.

In her recent interview, Dr Nabiha said she never imagined going through such trolling and online shaming. She called post post-wedding phase, the hardest time of her life. What should have been a time of pure joy turned into a nightmare for both her and Haris. She confessed that at one point, the pressure even led her to consider divorcing her husband.

Overcome with emotion, Dr. Nabiha termed mental and emotional toll the backlash had on her. “Some people turned the happiest moments of my life into unimaginable pain,” she said, breaking down as she recounted the ordeal. She added that only she truly understands the depth of suffering caused by such relentless criticism.

The story of Dr. Nabiha Ali Khan’s wedding is reminder of harsh realities of social media scrutiny as even moments meant to celebrate love and happiness can turn into public trials.