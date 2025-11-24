Na 129 Lahore By Election Results 2025

LAHORE – NA-129 Lahore election was a litmus test for the ruling party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and unofficial results show a decisive victory for PML-N candidate Hafiz Muhammad Nauman.

PML-N candidate secured 63,441 votes while Independent contender Arsalan Ahmed trailed behind with 29,099 votes.

NA-129 Unofficial Results

Candidate Party Votes Hafiz Nauman PML-N 63,441 Arsalan Ahmed Independent 29,099

All 334 polling stations reported their tallies, confirming PML-N’s dominance in the constituency. Sunday’s by-elections also featured contests for six National Assembly and seven Punjab Assembly seats, conducted under unprecedented security measures.

While these results remain unofficial, early counts suggest Nawaz League emerged as clear winner in the majority of the contested seats, solidifying its political influence in the region.