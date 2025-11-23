PML-N’s Abid Sher Ali gets notice for filming vote in Faisalabad by-election

FAISALABAD – In the by-election for the Provincial Assembly seat PP-116 in Faisalabad, a former member of the National Assembly recorded a video while casting his vote and shared it publicly.

After the video surfaced, the Returning Officer of PP-116 Faisalabad issued a notice to former MNA Abid Sher Ali for violating the secrecy of the vote.

According to the notice, Abid Sher Ali was clearly seen in the video placing a stamp on the ballot paper at the polling station.

The Returning Officer stated that taking photos or videos while stamping the ballot paper breaches voting secrecy, which is legally an offense.

The spokesperson of the Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab said that Abid Sher Ali has been summoned by the Returning Officer tomorrow to provide an explanation.